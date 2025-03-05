Top national officials signal support for GBA integration

The National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) has pledged to support deepening ties across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), China Daily reports. The sentiment was relayed on Monday by CPPCC spokesman Liu Jieye.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the National Committee’s annual meeting (which kicked off yesterday), Liu noted that the organisation – the country’s top political advisory body – had been carrying out in-depth work promoting the integration of the two SARs with national development efforts. It had also offered suggestions around improving technological cooperation, the flow of resources, and international talent recruitment across the GBA, he said.

“More than 230 Hong Kong and Macao [National Committee] members have played an active role in the country’s economic and social development and the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao,” he noted.

[See more: Xia Baolong’s weekend visit renews calls for greater integration with Hengqin]

Liu said that these members had visited businesses, associations and universities across the mainland, where they had held in-depth discussions around leveraging the SARs’ roles in building a new, open economic system. “They have offered advice in areas including finance, trade, technological innovation, and the business environment,” he added.

Xia Baolong, director of Beijing’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO), meanwhile issued a statement after the opening of the CPPCC meeting, calling on SAR delegates to be actively involved in national integration.

He also drew attention to the progress being made in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and highlighted figures showing improved integration between the two SARs and Guangdong Province, including significant increases in the number of mainlanders visiting Macao and Hong Kong – year-on-year rises of 29 percent and 27 percent respectively.