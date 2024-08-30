Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Community

UM’s English debating team emerges triumphant in national competition

Wang Hanyu, Zhu Shuairong and Ali Omar Kassana Jimenez took the championship at a top flight debating competition in Beijing
  • The accolade is another honour for UM’s English debating team, which has been crowned local champions for eight years in a row

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

30 Aug 2024
UM’s English debating team emerges triumphant in national competition
UM’s English debating team emerges triumphant in national competition
From left, Zhu Shuairong, Ali Omar Kassana Jimenez, Wang Hanyu of the University of Macau’s English debating team – Photo courtesy of the University of Macau

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

30 Aug 2024

UPDATED: 30 Aug 2024, 8:46 am

Debaters from the University of Macau (UM) have won the championship in the recent Star of Outlook National College English Debating Competition, triumphing over universities from across the country. 

Business student Zhu Shuairong and arts and humanities student Wang Hanyu competed against three other teams in the grand final held in Beijing, emerging triumphant.

Prior to that, Wang science and technology student Ali Omar Kassana Jimenez advanced UM to the semi-finals with the second-highest score and ranked among the top ten best speakers.

[See more: University summer camp hailed as an important step for future tech talent]

The competition, which was filmed by China Central Television (CCTV), was held along classic parliamentary lines, with speakers for and against a motion, and marks scored for   logic, rhetoric, and listening skills.

Established in 2003, UM English debating team has won the championship of Macao Inter-Tertiary Debating Competition in English for 8 years in succession. 

In 2017, UM was crowned the champion of the 20th National English Debating Competition organised by the Foreign Language Teaching and Research Press.

UPDATED: 30 Aug 2024, 8:46 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like