UM’s English debating team emerges triumphant in national competition

Debaters from the University of Macau (UM) have won the championship in the recent Star of Outlook National College English Debating Competition, triumphing over universities from across the country.

Business student Zhu Shuairong and arts and humanities student Wang Hanyu competed against three other teams in the grand final held in Beijing, emerging triumphant.

Prior to that, Wang science and technology student Ali Omar Kassana Jimenez advanced UM to the semi-finals with the second-highest score and ranked among the top ten best speakers.

The competition, which was filmed by China Central Television (CCTV), was held along classic parliamentary lines, with speakers for and against a motion, and marks scored for logic, rhetoric, and listening skills.

Established in 2003, UM English debating team has won the championship of Macao Inter-Tertiary Debating Competition in English for 8 years in succession.

In 2017, UM was crowned the champion of the 20th National English Debating Competition organised by the Foreign Language Teaching and Research Press.