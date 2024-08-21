Have your say in the development of tourism in Macao

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is inviting members of the public to submit their views on the development of tourism in the city.

According to a government statement, residents have until 21 September to complete the survey online. The collated views will be incorporated into a review of the Macao Tourism Industry Development Master Plan, which was last updated in 2021.

The government says that the latest review will “reexamine the new environment, re-clarify the new policies, readjust the new requirements and re-appraise the new trends.”

It adds that “an analysis will be conducted upon the current tourism situation and trends in Macao after the pandemic. The study will also include a retrospective overview of the action plans in progress from 2021 to 2024.”

Macao has been making strenuous efforts in recent years to expand its tourism offerings and reduce dependence on income from gambling.

The new study can be expected to focus on ways of fulfilling the local government’s ambition to turn Macao into “a world centre of tourism and leisure.”