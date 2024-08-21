Macau Portuguese School plans to hire more teachers following dismissal controversy

The Macau Portuguese School (known by its Portuguese initials EPM) is currently looking to employ five new teachers for the upcoming academic year, judging by an official recruitment notice that was published on its website on Monday.

EPM’s decision to boost its workforce comes in the wake of an investigation by the Portuguese Government over the school’s controversial decision to not renew the contracts of 12 teachers back in May. Five of the dismissed teachers were reinstated earlier this month following the inquiry, which took place in July and produced a report that was critical of the school’s lack of transparency.

Currently, EPM is looking to hire two mathematics teachers, one science teacher, one ICT teacher, and one French teacher for the school’s secondary department. According to the recruitment notice, interested parties have until 27 August to submit their applications.

The notice states that teachers will be paid according to EPM’s current remuneration rates, which range from 27,784 patacas to 44,668 patacas a month. It was signed by the school’s current director Aćacio de Brito, an experienced educator who took on the role of the school’s director last year.

EPM is currently the only school in Macao where the Portuguese language is the main medium of instruction. Established in 1998, the private primary and secondary school is partly supported by the Portuguese government, with a student population totalling 750 pupils.

The Macao government, however, has plans to establish a public Portuguese-language school in the city in order to cultivate more multilingual speakers of Portuguese and Chinese.