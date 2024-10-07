Run up to World Mental Health Day finds Macao’s young people at higher risk of depression

The risk of experiencing moderate to severe depression stands at 35.9 percent for people in Macao between the ages of 18 to 34, according to a new study by the Mental Health Association of Hong Kong and Macau (MHAHK Macau) and the medical faculty of the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST). The study also found that their risk of experiencing anxiety disorders was 25.2 percent.

Data revealed at a press conference last Friday, and cited by multiple news outlets, showed that 27 percent of the survey’s 1,500 respondents overall were at risk of suffering from depression, while 19 percent were liable to fall victim to anxiety disorders.

However, the study, which was conducted from April to July, found participants aged 18 to 34 had a higher risk of being diagnosed with the two mental ailments than people aged above 34. The latter cohort only had a 19.4 percent chance of becoming depressed and a 14.9 percent probability of suffering from anxiety disorders.

Researchers found the major stressors that brought out such mental conditions were related to work, family and finances. Over 50 percent of respondents said they did not seek professional help.

[See more: The jury is still out on teens, social media and mental health]

The executive director of MHAHK Macau, Ching Chi-Kong, underscored the importance of educating the public about mental health issues and encouraging sufferers to seek out professional treatment. “Participating in the mental health first aid training organised by social welfare organisations is an effective way to help individuals not only cope with their own emotional problems, but also provide timely and effective support to others when they are facing difficulties,” he reportedly said.

Meanwhile, fresh efforts have been made by the local education bureau to tackle the issue. Officials have introduced new kinds of educational material promoting mental well-being to students since the start of this academic year, according to the head of its department of non-tertiary education, Choi Man Chi.

Choi, who was speaking at a meeting last Friday, said that teachers have also been provided with new guidelines to help them pick out students who may be exhibiting signs of psychological issues, in order to facilitate early intervention.

The study, and the new educational materials, come as Macao counts down to World Mental Health Day. Held every year on ​​10 October, the objective of the day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilise efforts in support of mental health.