Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
City

University of Macau students win an iGEM award for the sixth straight year

A team of 30 University of Macau students won a silver medal at the recent International Genetically Engineered Machine Competition, held in Paris
  • The Macao students’ project seeks to kill cancer cells using novel genetic engineering techniques in the hopes of creating an effective new therapy

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

13 Nov 2024
University of Macau students win an iGEM award for the sixth straight year
University of Macau students win an iGEM award for the sixth straight year
Some members of the UM team seen at iGEM in Paris, where the students won a prize for their project to create a safe cancer therapy

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

13 Nov 2024

UPDATED: 13 Nov 2024, 2:50 pm

The University of Macau (UM) recently celebrated its sixth consecutive win at the International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) Competition, after a group of 30 UM undergraduates bagged a silver medal at this year’s edition, which was held in Paris from 2 to 5 November. 

According to a UM statement, the students were competing against over 400 teams, which were made up of more than 5,000 students from universities around the world. The UM team, managed to win silver through its project “CarvengerX: Novel Exosomal Tumour Therapy Using Bidirectional Calcium Overload Platform Built with Synthetic Biology,” which stops cancer cells with a novel exosome-based therapeutic approach. 

The university noted that “this innovative system has the potential to provide a specific, effective, and safe cancer therapy, offering new hope for patients who do not respond to existing treatments.” 

[See more: The University of Macau climbs up the World University Rankings again]

As part of the project, the UM team – which was mentored by Garry Wong and Lee Tsz On from the UM Faculty of Health Sciences – was required to communicate with the community, doctors and professors, besides conducting experiments. The students also developed a number of different models that were used to make predictions about their experiments. 

During the course of the project, the UM team surmounted a number of communication and development challenges, with the team leader, Wei Ning, pointing out that the competition “enriched their professional knowledge” and helped them to build relationships with “many like-minded friends.” 

Inaugurated in 2003, the iGEM Competition is an international event that looks to promote synthetic biology by inviting high school, undergraduate and graduate students to create relevant projects.

UPDATED: 13 Nov 2024, 2:50 pm

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend