Macao braces for cooler weather over the next few days 

The mercury is forecast to plummet to 12°C by Monday, as the northeast monsoon makes its impact felt on the south China coast
  • The cold spell isn’t expected to last long, however, with local meteorologists predicting milder temperatures from the middle of next week

03 Jan 2025
Macao has experienced a mild winter so far, with the mercury remaining at 10°C or above – Photo by Kit Leong

03 Jan 2025

Macao can expect cooler weather in the coming days, under the influence of a northeastern monsoon. 

According to the latest 7-day forecast from the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG), the city’s minimum temperature will fall to 12°C on Monday before climbing to 14°C by next Wednesday. 

Although some parts of Macao have registered a temperature as low as 10°C this winter, the season has generally been mild – and the preceding year unseasonably warm.

In a statement published on New Year’s Eve, the SMG pointed out that the city’s average temperature for 2024 was 23.6°C or 0.8°C above the world average. 

Last year, the city experienced 42 “hot days” – defined as a day when the mercury exceeds 33°C – or 10.7 more compared to the global average. 

The number of such days in the city can be expected to jump in the coming decades, with the SMG predicting a two-fold increase by the middle of this century as a result of climate change. Other severe weather events, such as typhoons, can be expected to increase in severity and frequency.

