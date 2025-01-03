Macao braces for cooler weather over the next few days 

Macao can expect cooler weather in the coming days, under the influence of a northeastern monsoon.

According to the latest 7-day forecast from the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG), the city’s minimum temperature will fall to 12°C on Monday before climbing to 14°C by next Wednesday.

Although some parts of Macao have registered a temperature as low as 10°C this winter, the season has generally been mild – and the preceding year unseasonably warm.

In a statement published on New Year’s Eve, the SMG pointed out that the city’s average temperature for 2024 was 23.6°C or 0.8°C above the world average.

Last year, the city experienced 42 “hot days” – defined as a day when the mercury exceeds 33°C – or 10.7 more compared to the global average.

The number of such days in the city can be expected to jump in the coming decades, with the SMG predicting a two-fold increase by the middle of this century as a result of climate change. Other severe weather events, such as typhoons, can be expected to increase in severity and frequency.