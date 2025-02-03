Temperatures in Macao are expected to fluctuate over the course of this week, before dipping to a low of 11°C this Sunday.

According to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, a winter monsoon is influencing the city’s weather. Tomorrow, the mercury is forecast to drop down to 12°C, with a high of 18°C.

In the days that follow, expect fluctuations. Friday’s forecast suggests a higher range of between 14°C to 20°C, before falling to between 12°C and 17°C on Saturday.

The weather is expected to remain cloudy for much of this week, and light rain is expected on Friday and Saturday.

Neighbouring Hong Kong is also bracing for cooler temperatures, after the local weather forecaster reported that “an intense northeast monsoon is bringing rather cool weather to the coast of Guangdong.”

The city’s mercury is expected to drop to lows of 13°C on Saturday and 12°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, local media reports citing Guangdong’s meteorological bureau said the province is expected to be hit with four waves of cold air this month, with the provincial capital’s minimum temperature falling to 9°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Macao is experiencing a relatively cool Chinese New Year this year, with the temperature ranging between 13°C and 22°C during the first four days of the holiday period.

Despite the current brisk climate, the city has been facing abnormally long periods of hot weather in recent years due to the impact of climate change.

In a recent report, Macao’s weather forecaster noted that the total number of hot days or days with temperatures of more than 33°C was 11 more than the average, with the total reaching 42 days.