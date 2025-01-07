IAM to step up preventive measures against rat infestations 

The Macao government is boosting anti-vermin measures in the wake of a rat infestation that broke out in three Royal supermarket branches and a restaurant last week.

In an interview with local media, Lam Ka Chun, a member of the consultative committee of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IAM), said more than 140 markets were inspected last weekend. Lam also noted that there were currently more than 1,200 rodent bait stations across Macao, covering around 98 percent of the territory.

He also reminded residents to make use of IAM’s online report platform, IAM Connect, to inform the authorities of locations that are experiencing a rat problem.

Meanwhile, the deputy director-general of the Macao Institution of People’s Alliance, Chan Peng Peng, said that combating rodents required a collective effort. “I think educating people about pest control isn’t only for local residents, but should also include visitors as well,” Chan said, observing that visitors often walked while eating and didn’t properly dispose of their rubbish.

Last week, Macao’s largest supermarket chain, Royal, was forced to suspend operations in three of its stores – at Edificio Ip Veng in Seac Pai Van, Treasure Garden in Taipa, and Edifício New China Plaza in Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira – after IAM inspectors found evidence of rat infestations.

The searches were prompted by social media posts of a video showing a rat chewing on a packaged food item that appeared to be at a Royal supermarket in Seac Pai Van. Residents who spoke to TDM said that they had previously seen rats scurrying on the floor, as well as around the vegetable and fruit displays at the supermarket.

Royal supermarket issued an apology letter on social media last weekend, noting that “this rat infestation incident has revealed that there are deficiencies and oversights in our supermarkets’ management.” The chain stressed it has instructed a thorough cleanup of its supermarkets and would step up the management of hygiene.

In a separate incident, IAM suspended operations of a restaurant on Rua de Entre-Campos last Sunday due to evidence of rats.