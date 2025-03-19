Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Public bus ridership has almost jumped back to pre-pandemic levels

Some 227 million rides were made on Macao’s public buses last year, representing an increase of 6 percent compared to the total in 2023
  • Macao has 86 public bus routes that are served by 1,007 buses, who collectively make an average of 9,640 daily trips

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

19 Mar 2025
Public bus ridership has almost jumped back to pre-pandemic levels
Public bus ridership has almost jumped back to pre-pandemic levels
An average of 624,700 passenger rides a day are made on Macao’s bus fleets, which comprise just over 1,000 vehicles plying 86 routes – Photo by The Global Guy

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

19 Mar 2025

UPDATED: 19 Mar 2025, 4:07 pm

Around 227 million rides were made on the fleets of Macao’s two public bus operators last year, according to fourth quarter data published by the Transport Bureau. 

The figure is equivalent to around 624,700 rides a day, or a rise of 6.44 percent in comparison to the 586,900 recorded in 2023. 

The 2024 figures are almost on par with those from 2019, which clocked in 229 million rides or a daily average of 627,200. 

At the end of the fourth quarter, the busiest bus routes were 25B, MT4 and 25. The 25B, which stops at the Border Gate, the northern district, central district, Taipa and Hengqin Port, carried a daily average of 26,999 passengers. 

[See more: This is how you catch a public bus in Macao]

Meanwhile, MT4 and 25 recorded a daily passenger flow of 25,971 and 25,570 respectively. 

In contrast, the 103X, which travels between the Taipa Ferry Terminal and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Frontier Port via the Macao Bridge, registered the lowest number of riders, with a total of only around 582 people boarding this route each day. 

At the end of last year, Macao had 86 public bus routes that were served by 1,007 buses, collectively making an average of 9,640 daily trips – an increase of 5.84 percent year-on-year. 

As for hotel and casino shuttle buses, the city had 376 such vehicles last year. Almost 53 million rides were made on them in 2024. 

UPDATED: 19 Mar 2025, 4:07 pm

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
How toxic is Macao’s air?

How toxic is Macao’s air? 

The short answer is that it's far from pristine, as local and regional emissions lace the city’s atmosphere with pollutants such as PM2.5 and ozone
Send this to a friend