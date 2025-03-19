Public bus ridership has almost jumped back to pre-pandemic levels

Around 227 million rides were made on the fleets of Macao’s two public bus operators last year, according to fourth quarter data published by the Transport Bureau.

The figure is equivalent to around 624,700 rides a day, or a rise of 6.44 percent in comparison to the 586,900 recorded in 2023.

The 2024 figures are almost on par with those from 2019, which clocked in 229 million rides or a daily average of 627,200.

At the end of the fourth quarter, the busiest bus routes were 25B, MT4 and 25. The 25B, which stops at the Border Gate, the northern district, central district, Taipa and Hengqin Port, carried a daily average of 26,999 passengers.

Meanwhile, MT4 and 25 recorded a daily passenger flow of 25,971 and 25,570 respectively.

In contrast, the 103X, which travels between the Taipa Ferry Terminal and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Frontier Port via the Macao Bridge, registered the lowest number of riders, with a total of only around 582 people boarding this route each day.

At the end of last year, Macao had 86 public bus routes that were served by 1,007 buses, collectively making an average of 9,640 daily trips – an increase of 5.84 percent year-on-year.

As for hotel and casino shuttle buses, the city had 376 such vehicles last year. Almost 53 million rides were made on them in 2024.