Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
City

Typhoon signal no. 1 is expected to remain in force this morning

According to local meteorologists, there is only a ‘relatively low to medium chance’ of a higher storm signal being issued, as tropical cyclone Man-yi is weakening
  • Although Man-yi is moving away from Macao, some flooding is expected to occur again tonight in low-lying areas such as the Inner Harbour district

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

19 Nov 2024
Typhoon signal no. 1 is expected to remain in force this morning
Typhoon signal no. 1 is expected to remain in force this morning
Man-yi is the fourth typhoon to affect Macao in November – an unprecedented meteorological occurrence so late in the year – Photo by ANN DU

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

19 Nov 2024

UPDATED: 19 Nov 2024, 8:54 am

The no. 1 typhoon signal is currently in effect in Macao and is expected to remain so for the morning, according to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known after its Portuguese initials as the SMG).

The bureau says that at 8 am severe tropical storm Man-yi was estimated to be about 380 kilometres south-southeast of Macau and is forecast to move across the northern part of the South China Sea in a westward direction. Although the cyclone is gradually weakening, residents can expect rain and strong winds as Man-yi combines with the prevailing northeast monsoon. 

The SMG says the chance of a no. 3 typhoon signal is “relatively low to medium,” but it may issue a strong monsoon signal depending on local wind conditions.

[See more: Brace yourself for more typhoons than usual this year]

A blue storm surge warning is also currently in effect, indicating that flooding of up to 50 centimetres above road level could occur in low-lying areas such as the Inner Harbour district. Residents are especially warned to be on the alert for flooding between 9 pm tonight and 2 am tomorrow.

Flooding was reported in the Inner Harbour last night, as Man-yi exacerbated the effects of the current king tides.

Man-yi is the fourth typhoon to affect Macao in November – an unprecedented meteorological occurrence so late in the year, attributed by meteorologists to climate change.

UPDATED: 19 Nov 2024, 8:54 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend