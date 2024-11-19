Typhoon signal no. 1 is expected to remain in force this morning

The no. 1 typhoon signal is currently in effect in Macao and is expected to remain so for the morning, according to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known after its Portuguese initials as the SMG).

The bureau says that at 8 am severe tropical storm Man-yi was estimated to be about 380 kilometres south-southeast of Macau and is forecast to move across the northern part of the South China Sea in a westward direction. Although the cyclone is gradually weakening, residents can expect rain and strong winds as Man-yi combines with the prevailing northeast monsoon.

The SMG says the chance of a no. 3 typhoon signal is “relatively low to medium,” but it may issue a strong monsoon signal depending on local wind conditions.

A blue storm surge warning is also currently in effect, indicating that flooding of up to 50 centimetres above road level could occur in low-lying areas such as the Inner Harbour district. Residents are especially warned to be on the alert for flooding between 9 pm tonight and 2 am tomorrow.

Flooding was reported in the Inner Harbour last night, as Man-yi exacerbated the effects of the current king tides.

Man-yi is the fourth typhoon to affect Macao in November – an unprecedented meteorological occurrence so late in the year, attributed by meteorologists to climate change.