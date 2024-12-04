The casino-backed regeneration of older districts is bearing fruit, official says

Macao is making significant strides in revitalizing six historic districts through partnerships with casino operators, reporting over 1.7 million visits during various performances and events backed by the concessionaires. The information was shared by Elsie Ao Ieong, secretary for social affairs and culture, during a session of the Legislative Assembly on Monday cited in Asia Gaming Brief.

The partnership initiative, which requires the gambling sector to contribute to the rejuvenation of older areas, is part of the obligations established under Macao’s 10-year casino license agreements.

According to the Chinese-language Macau Daily paper, since the revitalization efforts commenced in 2023, more than 750 arts and cultural events have taken place, and more than 200 cultural and creative enterprises have gained platforms to promote and sell their artworks and products.

Employment has also been generated for more than 200 service providers, the paper says.

In her remarks, Ao Ieong also noted developments in the restored districts. The Barra area, managed by MGM China, has added a selection of new late-night dining and beverage spots. Meanwhile, the Lai Chi Vun shipyards, overseen by Galaxy Entertainment Group, are set to unveil a variety of family-oriented attractions, an outdoor recreational area, and a performance space by the end of this month.

Infrastructure enhancements are also in progress, with the renovation of Piers 23 and 25, which are managed by Melco Resorts & Entertainment. Wynn Macau is also working on a project on Rua da Felicidade, where canopies are being installed to draw more visitors.