The Macao Science Centre could be expanded in a bid to improve outreach

The Macao Science Centre (MSC) could be expanded with a new building that would host after-school science outreach programmes, according to O Lam, the secretary for social affairs and culture.

O made the comment during a Legislative Assembly meeting on Friday, the Macau Post Daily reported. Lawmaker Chui Sai Cheong proposed using the undeveloped plot next to the science centre’s NAPE waterfront location to build the add-on – something O Lam said she would discuss with urban planning officials.

Chui noted that an expanded MSC would likely attract more visitors to the facility while helping spark young people’s interest in science and scientific careers.

O noted that the government was already planning to develop a separate extracurricular facility for students to practise scientific knowledge learned at school. This would be part of an education activity centre in the Zone A land reclamation area, she said.

The MSC, home to Macao’s planetarium, promotes scientific awareness and education in Macao through initiatives like the 2025 Macao Biodiversity Data Science Challenge.

It also houses a convention centre and a number of laboratories, including the International Laboratory for Science Popularization of BeiDou Navigation Satellite System and the Macao Laboratory of Information Technology Application and Innovation.