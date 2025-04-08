Macao architect Nuno Soares wins silver at the London Design Awards 

Macao-based architect Nuno Soares has been recognised by the 2024 London Design Awards with a silver prize in the category of public landscape design for “Park of Tides,” a design concept proposed for Hac Sá Beach.

Covering an area of 12,000 square metres, the project was originally submitted in early 2024 by Soare’s architecture firm, Urban Practice, as part of the Municipal Affair Bureau’s tender for the revitalisation of the beach.

According to a statement, Park of Tides drew inspiration from “the natural rhythm of the tides,” setting up leisure facilities, as well as beachfront walkways that link the two sides of the beach together.

The proposal envisioned the beach being divided into three zones that each showcase different elements – leisure, exploration and nature.

As part of Urban Practice’s eco-friendly and “minimal-impact” approach, the design features “permeable structures” and “natural materials” such as wood, turf blocks and granite. These materials make use of natural and muted colours such as gray and beige to ensure that the design blends seamlessly with the beach’s surroundings.

“It represents our commitment to sustainable and inclusive architectural practices, ensuring ecological preservation while enhancing community well-being,” Soares said.

The winner of the Municipal Affair Bureau’s tender has yet to be publicly announced, although Soares told local media that his project had not been selected in spite of bagging an international prize.

Aside from the current award, Soares and his firm have also been recognised with a host of other honours in the past, including the 2023 Architecture Madrid Award for the Macau Cathedral Lighting Design project, and the 2024 Pioneer Award for Green Architecture for the Toi San Public Toilet project.

Organised annually by the International Awards Associate, the London Design Awards recognises world-class designs across a range of categories such as product design, interior design and architectural design.

Winners are determined by experts through a blind judging process. The award consists of four categories of prizes, including Silver, Gold, Platinum and the top honour, Design of the Year.