The Health Bureau is taking measures to curb a possible dengue fever outbreak

The Health Bureau conducted door-to-door inspections and set up temporary blood sample testing stations yesterday at Rua da Erva and the areas near the Border Gate in an effort to reduce the likelihood of a dengue fever outbreak, according to a statement.

The bureau recently received reports from its counterparts in neighbouring regions of three confirmed cases of the disease, which is mainly spread through the bites of infected Aedes Albopictus mosquitoes, resulting in symptoms such as high fever, headaches, nausea and muscle pains.

The infected persons were reportedly in Macao during the incubation period, with the Health Bureau noting that “the risk of dengue fever transmission in Macao cannot be completely ruled out.”

According to the bureau, dengue fever inspections are to be conducted in residential areas, workplaces and other sites in accordance with the infected individuals’ movements in Macao. Measures to locate mosquito breeding grounds and exterminate the pests will also take place.

The risk of dengue fever in the SAR has increased significantly in recent months, with the Health Bureau pointing out that the various areas in Guangdong province have reported local cases of the disease since May of this year.

Foshan has already registered more than 10 cases of dengue fever, while Zhuhai, Guangzhou and Jiangmen have reported cases as well.

Macao’s oviposition trap index, which is used to assess the size of the city’s mosquito population, meanwhile remained quite high last month at 56 percent.

In order to reduce the spread of dengue fever, the bureau urged residents and visitors to follow a number of measures, including stopping water from accumulating in locations such as plant pots and drains, using mosquito screens and nets, and applying mosquito repellent when outdoors.