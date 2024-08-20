Macao’s bus shelters are being upgraded 

The bus shelters in Macao are getting an upgrade, according to the Transport Bureau, which noted that it had already completed the installation of 54 new bus shelters as of the first half of July.

The revamped facilities come equipped with new monitors that display the information about latest bus arrivals and the weather. They are also designed to accommodate more passengers and offer USB ports for charging devices.

Local residents interviewed by TDM in February praised the upgraded shelters for their convenience and size, although some commuters noted that they did not have enough seats for the elderly and students.

Ku Heng Cheong, a representative of the government’s Transport Advisory Committee said at the time that the authorities should consider the volume of passengers in the different districts and add extra seating accordingly. He also urged the government to install barrier-free features.

“Actually, we can see that some of the current bus stops have platforms that are relatively high or they don’t have any ramps installed,” he said. “This is not very accommodating to those with a disability.”

Development of the new bus shelters began in 2022, after the SAR government signed a 15-year contract with JCDecaux (Macau), with the firm pledging to set up at least 150 new bus shelters that incorporate the latest technology and eco-friendly elements. Approximately 80 new bus shelters are due to be completed by the end of this year.