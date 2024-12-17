Macao will celebrate the SAR’s 25th anniversary with a cold snap

Macao’s mercury is continuing to plummet, with the University of Macau measuring station recording a temperature of 11.1°C at 11 am today, the lowest since the start of this winter.

Other stations across the city were similarly hit with cool temperatures, including Avenida dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental station, Ká-Hó and Deleagaçao de Coloane, which had readings of 11.4°C, 12.1°C and 12.2°C respectively.

A yellow cold weather alert was in force earlier this morning, although it has since been lifted.

In a statement published today, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau noted that the minimum temperatures during the celebrations on Macao SAR Establishment Day (20 December) and the winter solstice (21 December) would dip to approximately 11°C and 12°C.

Faced with the effects of a northeast monsoon, the SAR is also expected to be particularly cold in the morning and evening over the coming days, with clear skies and dry weather.

As for Christmas Day, the local forecaster expects the cool air to remain active, resulting in frigid temperatures in the morning and evening, as well as very dry conditions.

Despite the dip in mercury in recent weeks, Macao has faced abnormally hot weather during large parts of this year, resulting in the breaking of heat records, as well as the issuing of multiple hot weather alerts.

As a result of climate change, the Macao government expects the number of hot days in the city to double by the middle of this century.