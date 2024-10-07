Menu
City

Daily visitor averages for the National Day break surge above official forecasts

The latest data shows an average of more than 152,600 visitors a day during ‘golden week,’ exceeding the revised official prediction of 130,000
  • The number of visitors from the Chinese mainland surged but tourists from Hong Kong, Macao’s second biggest market, fell significantly

07 Oct 2024
Photo courtesy of the Government Information Bureau

07 Oct 2024

UPDATED: 07 Oct 2024, 9:35 am

The city recorded nearly 915,700 visitors during the first six days of the National Day holidays, according to official figures cited in multiple media reports

The volume of visitor arrivals exceeds pre-pandemic levels for the same period, which begins on 1 October and is a week-long public holiday dubbed “golden week” in mainland China.

Average daily visits exceed 152,600, according to Public Security Police Force data, comfortably exceeding a revised forecast of 130,000 made by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

[See more: Macao smashes ‘golden week’ single-day visitor record again

During the four days from 2 to 5 October, arrivals from the Chinese mainland – by far Macao’s largest tourism market – exceeded 678,000, a surge of almost 55 percent year-on-year. 

However, arrivals from Hong Kong – the city’s second largest source of visitors – were down by more than 25 percent to stand at just under 79,900.

According to the MGTO, a single-day record high for the National Day holiday period was achieved last Thursday, when the city welcomed more than 174,230 visitors. 

