Paradise Entertainment has opened Macao’s only production line for casino equipment 

Casino equipment and management firm, Paradise Entertainment, inaugurated a new casino equipment production line in Macao yesterday via its subsidiary LT Game Limited.

In a statement, Paradise noted that the manufacturing facility was one in the SAR that is “dedicated” to the making of casino equipment such as slot machines and electronic table game machines.

Equipment made through the production line will be for the local market, as well as international ones such as Sri Lanka, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Speaking to Macao News, the chairman and managing director of Paradise Entertainment, Jay Chun, said the move was “important” as it “supports the ‘Made in Macao’ brand,” “promotes the diversification of manufacturing” in the city and spurs “technological innovation.”

Chun pointed out that having a local production line would improve efficiency by shortening the supply chain. At the same time, the assembly line creates job opportunities for local residents and unleashes Macao’s “export potential,” allowing the company to better respond to the needs of the market.

During the inauguration event, reported by local media, Chun stated that around HK$10 million (US$1.3 million) had been invested in the production line, which covers an area of approximately 20,000 feet. The preparation period for the production line took over two years to complete.

He mentioned that the facility would mainly be involved in the final assembly of casino equipment and would be capable of producing over 20,000 slot machines per year, hitting an output value of up to US$400 million.

[See more: Holding all the cards: Angel Group’s expansion in Macao]

While manufacturing will form the core of the new production line, Paradise noted that the facility can respond to different needs, as it also has the capacity to upgrade, modify and test hardware.

“Going forward, we will continue to integrate R&D and manufacturing efforts to drive industrial upgrades and deliver long-term sustainable value to Macao’s economy,” Chun said, adding that the facility would expand “flexibly” in response to the demand for gaming machines from local and regional casino operators.

On the impact of the current US tariffs, Chun said that the firm has had to suspend exports to the US and is currently focused on the Asian market.

“Actually, the Asian market [for casino equipment] is very big now,” the Paradise head noted. “The Philippines is now the biggest market. They have a total of close to 30,000 slot machines.”

The chairman added that the Sri Lankan market was developing rapidly as well, and that there were business opportunities in Vietnam, Cambodia and South Korea, which “all have casinos.” Chun also expressed hopes of developing the European market.

According to Paradise’s 2024 financial report, the company’s total profit hit HK$381.9 million, a jump of 521.1 percent year-on-year. Electronic casino hardware and systems generated HK$156.4 million in profit for the firm that year.