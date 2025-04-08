Macao’s residential property price index shows no signs of recovery 

Macao’s overall residential property price index for the period between December 2024 and February 2025, totalled 202.3 points, down 0.9 percent in comparison to the previous rolling three-month period between November 2024 and January 2025.

When compared to the same period last year, the current index represents a drop of 11.8 percent, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service.

By locality, the Macao peninsula recorded an index of 200.3 points for the current period, marking a drop of 0.9 percent over the previous period, or a decrease of 12.6 percent year-on-year.

Taipa and Coloane’s overall index was similarly downcast, with the 210.2 points recorded for the current period representing a dip of 1.2 percent against the last period. Year-on-year, this index score marks a drop of 8.7 percent.

The overall price index for existing residential flats also fell by 0.4 percent when compared to the previous period, with a 0.8 percent decrease recorded in the Macao peninsula but a 0.9 percent increase registered in Taipa and Coloane.

The prices of existing residential units of different ages also fell across the board between the two periods. For instance, flats no older than 5 years of age experienced a fall of 1.4 percent (207.1). Properties between 6 to 10 years old witnessed a 7.6 percent dip (207.1), while those 20 years or older fell by 0.7 percent (206.1). Units aged 11 to 20 years were the only outlier, experiencing a growth of 1.6 percent (279).

As for pre-sale residential units, their index hit 213.8 points, down 3.8 percent against the last period.

Analysed by floor space, properties with an area of less than 50 square metres witnessed a 4 percent fall over the previous period (213.9), while those measuring between 50 to 74.9 square metres dropped by 2 percent (226.3).

In contrast, residential units with an area between 75 to 99.9 square metres, or an area of 100 square metres or more, experienced a growth of 3.2 percent (208.6) and 0.4 percent respectively (211.3).

According to Ung Choi Kun, the head of the Association of Property Agents and Realty Developers of Macau, the SAR’s property sector is operating in an “unfavourable environment” that he says needs to be addressed through government measures aimed at instilling confidence in investors.