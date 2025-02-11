Normal postal services resume between Macao and the US

The Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials CTT) says that all mail services from Macao to the US have returned to normal.

US postal authorities briefly refused to accept surface mail parcels sent from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao last week, in an action believed to be related to Washington’s ongoing trade war with Beijing.

In a statement, CTT warned of a “backlog of mail, potentially leading to delays in the delivery of mail sent to the United States” and said that fresh “adjustments to the United States postal service policies cannot be ruled out at any time.”

Customers are asked to keep themselves updated by visiting the CTT website.

Washington has imposed punitive tariffs on China, which it accuses of failing to stem the flow of fentanyl into the US – a charge Beijing vehemently denies.

Reuters reported last week that the suspension of regular postal services was part of a bid to halt shipments of the opioid. Others believe it was an attempt to restrain the Chinese e-commerce sector, which dispatches huge volumes of merchandise to US consumers in low-value parcels to avoid taxes and fees.