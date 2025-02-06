Mainland China resumes parcel shipments to the US but no word on Macao

The dispatch of parcels and packets to the US from mainland China and Hong Kong has resumed after a brief hiatus, according to media reports.

However, there has been no new information from the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau, whose website says that the sending of small packets and parcels via surface mail from Macao remains suspended. A CTT official approached by the Macau Post Daily yesterday evening offered no update.

The bureau says that airmail services from Macao are operating as normal, as is the dispatch of documents, letters and express mail to all parts of the US except the state of Illinois.

Washington briefly halted parcel shipments from China yesterday, for unspecified reasons, but the move is thought to be connected to the ongoing trade war with Beijing.

Chinese online retailers such as Shein and Temu rely on parcel shipments to reach millions of American consumers with affordable consumer goods. But both the US and the EU are attempting to crack down on the business model, which relies on sending goods in low-value parcels to avoid taxes and fees.

The administration of US president Donald Trump has imposed punitive 10 percent tariffs on Chinese goods, on top of existing tariffs of up to 25 percent levied during his first presidency.