Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Business

Portuguese delegation meets with Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng

The group of mayors and business leaders meet with the SAR’s top official on Wednesday to discuss Macao’s position as an economic bridge to mainland China
  • Ho emphasised Macao’s continuing role in facilitating economic, trade, and cultural exchanges between China and the Portuguese-speaking world

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

18 Oct 2024
Portuguese delegation meets with Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng
Portuguese delegation meets with Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng
The Portuguese delegation poses for a photo with Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng at Government Headquarters on Wednesday – Photo courtesy of the Government Information Bureau

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

18 Oct 2024

UPDATED: 18 Oct 2024, 9:09 am

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng met with a delegation of Portuguese mayors and business leaders on Wednesday, to discuss ways of making more effective use of Macao as a bridge between China and the Portuguese-speaking world.

Present at the meeting, which took place at Government Headquarters, were the mayors of Lousada, Penafiel, Cinfães, Marco de Canaveses, Felgueiras, and Baião. Also present was the President of the Portuguese Business Association, Luís Miguel Magalhães Ribeiro.

According to a government readout of the meeting, Ho outlined the latest developments in Macao and Hengqin for the visitors and emphasised the close ties between Portugal and the SAR.

[See more: Portuguese citizens can travel to China visa-free from mid-October]

He said that Macao had actively preserved its unique mix of Chinese and Portuguese cultures, cuisines, traditions and languages, and emphasised its continuing role in facilitating economic, trade, and cultural exchanges between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries.

The Portuguese delegation is in Macao to attend the  29th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair, which concludes tomorrow.

As part of their visit, members of the delegation are being encouraged to visit the Chinese mainland, taking advantage of new visa-free rules for Portuguese passport holders.

UPDATED: 18 Oct 2024, 9:09 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend