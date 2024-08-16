The Macau Economic Association says the third quarter outlook is positive

The SAR’s economic prosperity index is expected to remain steady between August and October, according to a statement published yesterday by the Macau Economic Association (MEA).

The index is calculated each quarter based on 13 criteria, including hotel occupancy and gaming revenue, with the maximum score being 10 points. Based on the MEA’s forecast, the index in August is expected to reach 6.6 points and will continue to remain stable over the following months, with a score of 6.4 in September and 6.5 in October.

The association admitted that Macao will continue to face numerous uncertainties at home and abroad in the second half of this year.

[See more: Gaming tax revenue is up more than 15 percent for the first 7 months of 2024]

However, it pointed out that the celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, would drive consumption over this period.

The city’s vital tourism sector is also anticipated to receive a boost from the various measures and policy changes that were unveiled by the central government over the last several months. In particular, the MEA highlighted the additional 10 mainland cities that were added to the individual travel scheme, as well as the raising of the duty-free threshold from 5,000 yuan to 12,000 yuan.

Macao’s economic prosperity index has remained stable so far this year, with its monthly scores ranging from 6.2 to 6.5.