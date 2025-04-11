Dates announced for Macao’s next MITE conference

The 13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE) will take place between 25 and 27 April at the Venetian’s Cotai Expo, the MGTO announced during a press conference yesterday.

This year’s event, themed “Explore MITE, experience the world,” will feature around 1,500 exhibitors, including 431 from Macao, an estimated 320 from the mainland, 300 from overseas (an increase of almost 50 percent from last year), and 14 from Hong Kong.

The Belt and Road Products Pavilion will expand to cover 700 square meters, with nearly 80 percent of the exhibitors being new to MITE.

The upcoming expo will also see the launch of the Halal Horizons Pavilion, bringing together mainland Chinese and Macao Halal businesses to showcase their cuisine, souvenirs and wellness products.

[See more: Macao eyes new flights to South Korea and Vietnam as passenger numbers climb]

The director of the MGTO, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, told local broadcaster TDM that there would be a session on how hotels can achieve halal-friendly certification, marking an important step for Macao to cater to international visitors with different religious backgrounds and become “a more inclusive place.”

With the upcoming 15th National Games being jointly held in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao for the first time this year, a pop-up store selling souvenirs and showcasing the sporting event’s related mascots will be set up at the expo.

Senna Fernandes told TDM she hoped that the expo would “attract more business visitors from international markets” to come to Macao.

“The scale of the exhibition and the number of participating countries surpasses similar expos in the Greater Bay Area,” said Lao Nga Wong, the president of the Travel Agency Association of Macao, which organises the event.