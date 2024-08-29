M8 will hold its soft opening in less than two weeks

Macao’s new shopping mall M8 will stage its soft opening on 10 September, according to an official announcement cited in multiple media reports.

Located in the heart of Macao’s historic district, the 9-floor shopping venue on Travessa do Roquete will introduce three restaurants: Mango Tree, a Thai establishment; Modern Shanghai Imperial, a venue that specialises in Huaiyang cuisine; and Terrace in Seaside, which offers Korean dishes.

There will be two flagship multi-brand retail stores with a combined area of around 10,000 square feet. Between them, they will offer scores of international labels and feature a wide choice of fashion and accessories. Luxury product retailer DFS will also have a strong presence in M8, taking up three floors.

When the shopping centre finally opens, it is expected to attract plenty of passing traffic due to its proximity to Senado Square, one of the busiest tourist areas in the city.

According to the mall’s operator, the property’s name pays respect to Macao’s cultural and historic heritage, with the M referring to Macao and the 8 being an allusion to the eight historic sites that are within walking distance of the complex. The building itself was originally constructed in 1963 as accommodation for postal workers.

Although it has yet to open, M8 has already received a number of professional accolades and been recognised by the Guinness World Records for having the largest piece of curved stone-laminated glass, with a length of 20.45 square metres.