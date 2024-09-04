Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Business

Ant Bank (Macao) becomes a subsidiary of Hong Kong’s AGTech

The bank is now 51.5 percent owned by AGTech following a deal valued at 243 million patacas completed earlier this week
  • Sun Ho, the chairman and CEO of AGTech, said the deal “reflects our commitment to the financial service sector of Macao”

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

04 Sep 2024
Ant Bank (Macao) becomes a subsidiary of Hong Kong’s AGTech
Ant Bank (Macao) becomes a subsidiary of Hong Kong’s AGTech
The development of the local finance sector is a high priority for the Macao government

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

04 Sep 2024

UPDATED: 04 Sep 2024, 4:03 pm

AGTech Holdings Limited has taken a controlling stake in Ant Bank (Macao) Limited following the acquisition on Tuesday of existing and new shares for 243 million patacas. 

Following the deal, AGTech holds approximately 51.5 percent of the issued share capital of Ant Bank (Macao), making the bank an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of AGTech. 

In a media statement, AGTech – a Hong Kong-headquartered electronic payment provider backed by Alibaba – said the acquisition would “enhance synergy” between its electronic payment services in Macao and the bank’s own digital banking services. The aim is to “meet the diversified financial needs of the market, and foster the digital transformation of financial services” locally.

[See more: Hong Kong is emerging as the GBA’s wealth management ‘super connector’] 

Sun Ho, the chairman and CEO of AGTech, said “This acquisition is a milestone for AGTech. It reflects our commitment to the financial service sector of Macao and the broader digital economy, expanding our reach into the digital financial sector.”

The development of the local finance sector is a priority for the Macao government as it seeks to wean the city off its overwhelming dependence on gambling.

Ho said the deal aligned with the government’s strategy by “injecting new vitality into financial technology innovation and economic diversification in Macao and globally.”

UPDATED: 04 Sep 2024, 4:03 pm

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend