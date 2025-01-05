USB-C has been deemed the charger cable for Europe

A messy collection of different charger cables for electronic devices – long a source of frustration for consumers – may be a thing of the past for many in Europe with the promulgation of the Common Charger Directive in the European Union (EU), reports Ars Technica.

Under the Common Charger Directive, which took effect late last month, devices “equipped with a removable or embedded rechargeable battery” that “can be recharged via wired charging” must now have a “USB-C receptacle.”

The directive applies to devices put on the market after the rule went into effect 28 December, even if they were initially designed or sold before that date. Laptops have until April 2026 to comply, while nearly everything else – from phones to handheld gaming devices to wireless headphones – will need to be powered by USB-C to be sold in the EU from now on.

There are exceptions, including devices with non-rechargeable batteries, devices that only charge wirelessly, and some that charge inside a case or box (although earbuds are explicitly included in the mandate). Devices can also include other charging options so long as USB-C charging is also available.

Beyond the USB-C charging port requirement, the directive also requires any device with “fast charging” – pulling more than 5 volts, 3 amperes or 15 watts – enables the USB Power Delivery (PD) standard. This cuts down on the other issue with disparate charging standards: proprietary charging bricks and adapters.

The company seeing the biggest impact is Apple, which has long relied on proprietary charging cables that often change between one generation of products and the next. Apple has shifted in recent years toward USB-C, although the tech giant has had to stop selling its Lightning charging iPhone 14 and iPhone SE in the EU because of the directive. Whether the shift to USB-C will spread to international product lines remains to be seen, as does enforcement of the directive, which is left up to each member nation.