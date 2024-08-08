Menu
The Royal Mint in the UK is turning garbage into gold

Defunct phones and old computers are being mined for precious metals in the UK. These metals then get crafted into beautiful pieces of jewellery
  • The process is being hailed as a novel way to recycle toxic e-waste

Photo courtesy of the 886 by The Royal Mint

The UK’s Royal Mint has embarked on a side hustle extracting gold from old phones, TVs and other electronic waste, Sky News reports. According to the director of the coin-maker’s Precious Metals Recovery business unit, Mark Loveridge, the Mint’s process is a “world first”.

Its alchemy-like operation takes place at a factory in south Wales, which is expected to handle up to 4,000 tonnes of printed circuit boards from e-waste every year. Gold and silver are removed from e-waste and turned into commemorative coins and elegant jewellery, available to buy.

It reportedly takes around 600 mobile phones to extract enough gold to make a single ring in the Mint’s collection. On average, each tonne of circuit boards produces 165 grams of gold – worth around £9,000 (92,000 patacas).

[See more: A third of all food produced gets lost or wasted, report says]

Loverage said that most people have “probably got a couple of mobile phones sat in a drawer and [a] TV in the back bedroom or the garage … that needs to come back into that supply chain so it can be recycled and those materials recovered.”

At the Royal Mint’s new factory, non-precious metals like copper, tin, steel, aluminium extracted from the e-waste are being sent to other companies to be recycled into new products.

A recent United Nations-funded study found that the world generated 62 tonnes of e-waste in 2022, and recycled less than a quarter of it. The report noted that e-waste – defined as any discarded product with a plug or battery – was a toxic hazard to human health and the environment.

