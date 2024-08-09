Dubai is trialling three-day weekends (for some)

Government workers in the UAE’s biggest city will be able to work shorter hours across four days this summer, part of a pilot programme launching this month announced by the emirate’s Human Resources Department (known by the initials DGHR) on Wednesday.

Fifteen government entities will participate in the “Our Summer is Flexible” initiative, which will temporarily cut Fridays from their work-week and enforce seven-hour work days Monday to Thursday.

The programme will run from 12 August to 30 September, aiming to improve people’s work-life balance.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, director-general of the DGHR told local media that the initiative would also “further our vision to empower human resources by developing smart solutions and innovative policies to uplift Dubai’s competitiveness.”

He said the three-day weekend would help to attract talent through “positioning Dubai as the ideal city for a superior lifestyle.”

After “Our Summer is Flexible” winds down, Dubai’s government will seek feedback from participants on how the reduced working hours impacted their productivity.