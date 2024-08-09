Menu
Menu
Menu
Around the World

Dubai is trialling three-day weekends (for some)

The emirate’s “Our Summer is Flexible” pilot programme will cut many government employees’ working weeks down to four days over the next two months
  • Officials plan to gather feedback on how the initiative impacts productivity

PUBLISHED

09 Aug 2024
Photo by ZQ Lee

PUBLISHED

09 Aug 2024

UPDATED: 09 Aug 2024, 7:32 am

Government workers in the UAE’s biggest city will be able to work shorter hours across four days this summer, part of a pilot programme launching this month announced by the emirate’s Human Resources Department (known by the initials DGHR) on Wednesday. 

Fifteen government entities will participate in the “Our Summer is Flexible” initiative, which will temporarily cut Fridays from their work-week and enforce seven-hour work days Monday to Thursday.

The programme will run from 12 August to 30 September, aiming to improve people’s work-life balance.

[See more: Dubai got 18 months of rainfall in one day, heaviest in 75 years]

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, director-general of the DGHR told local media that the initiative would also “further our vision to empower human resources by developing smart solutions and innovative policies to uplift Dubai’s competitiveness.”

He said the three-day weekend would help to attract talent through “positioning Dubai as the ideal city for a superior lifestyle.”

After “Our Summer is Flexible” winds down, Dubai’s government will seek feedback from participants on how the reduced working hours impacted their productivity.

