New activity from Fleetwood Mac has fans ‘going crazy’ for a possible reunion

A flurry of social media activity and frontwoman Stevie Nicks’ return to Saturday Night Live after over four decades have eager fans in a tizzy over what it may mean for the future of the beloved band Fleetwood Mac.

Over the weekend, a new account apparently belonging to the band popped up on Instagram. Marked by an “authenticated” blue tick, the private account includes the description: “The official Instagram account of Fleetwood Mac.” Nicks’ account is one of only eight accounts it’s currently followed by. This comes on the heels of the recent activation of a Fleetwood Mac TikTok account and Nicks’ appearance last week on Saturday Night Live alongside pop star Ariana Grande. The 76-year-old singer last appeared on the long-running sketch comedy show in 1983, promoting her second solo album The Wild Heart.

Fans joined Billboard in praising her “powerful performance” on the show, while also speculating on what it and the band’s new accounts could mean. “There’s a new official Fleetwood Mac Instagram and TikTok account!!” one fan gushed on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Could be related to Stevie on SNL, could be an announcement – nobody knows and we’re all going crazy.”

Formed in the late 1960s as a British blues band, Fleetwood Mac enjoyed its greatest success after Nicks and her then partner, guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, joined the band a decade later. The revamped group dominated the music scene in the 1970s and ‘80s with its intelligent pop-rock, irresistible hooks, outstanding vocal performances and often poignant lyrics. Its best-known album Rumours has sold over 40 million copies since its release in 1977 and continues to chart in the Billboard 200 nearly 50 years later.

Known for its soap opera-like interpersonal drama almost as much as its music, the group successfully navigated the ouster of Buckingham in 2018 ahead of its North American tour. The guitarist, whose breakup with Nicks inspired some of the most iconic songs on Rumours, previously left the group in 1987 citing a need for closure on the relationship. Fleetwood Mac brought on Neil Finn, frontman for Crowded House, and Mike Campbell, guitarist for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, for its 2018 series of concert dates.

Any plans to hit the road again ended with the death of longtime singer, songwriter and keyboardist Christine McVie, who passed unexpectedly in 2022. “Without Christine, no can do. There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way,” Nicks told Mojo in June of that year. “Without her, it just couldn’t work.” Founding member Mick Fleetwood echoed the sentiment in a 2023 interview, saying the idea of reunion with McVie was “unthinkable.” Fans remain hopeful nonetheless.