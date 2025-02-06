Endometriosis significantly impacts women’s ability to work, study reveals

A first-of-its-kind population-wide analysis in England reveals the impact of an endometriosis diagnosis on women’s ability to earn and work, reports the BBC.

Endometriosis is a gynaecological condition in which tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, leading to inflammation and scar tissue in the pelvic area that can cause debilitating symptoms. To determine the impact of diagnosis, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) studied anonymised official medical and payroll data of more than 55,000 women. They found a decrease in monthly earnings for those aged between 25 and 54 in England after receiving an endometriosis diagnosis in a public hospital.

Those doing paid work experienced an average decrease of £56 (US$70) per month in the 4-5 years post-diagnosis, compared with the two-year period prior to confirming their condition. Research also found that the likelihood of being a paid employee “significantly decreased” following an endometriosis diagnosis, dropping by 2.7 percentage points in the post-diagnosis period.

Study lead Isobel Ward told the BBC that the findings may indicate that women reduce work hours, move to lower-paid jobs, become self-employed or receive welfare benefits following a diagnosis. Endometriosis UK, a leading charity in the country, estimates that one in six women with the condition have to leave the workforce.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), endometriosis affects around 10 percent of reproductive age women (aged 15-49) globally. There is no known cure for the condition, and treatment often focuses on managing symptoms. Early diagnosis is important but rare as symptoms can vary greatly and often align with other conditions. Definitive diagnosis requires surgery which can, in rare cases, cause significant complications. On average, there is a 4-11-year delay between the onset of symptoms and diagnosis.

Emma Cox, head of Endometriosis UK, highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and access to treatment, something the government said it was working to achieve. Cox also emphasised the need for greater understanding of the condition among employers, as well as support, so they can “retain talented employees.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care told the BBC that “This government is committed to delivering the healthcare women need, when they need it, so that everyone can lead healthy productive lives.”

The ONS study is part of a series on work, funded by the UK Treasury, to better understand the impact of certain health interventions and diagnoses on earnings and employment status. Other topics being investigated, or scheduled to be looked at, include bariatric surgery, talking therapies and diabetes prevention.