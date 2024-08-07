Menu
Dolce & Gabbana perfume for your dog?

For US$110, you can now buy a pooch-friendly fragrance formulated by the Italian fashion house
  • Its launch marks Dolce & Gabbana’s first foray the highly lucrative global petcare market

Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Love your dog, but wish he exuded the “fresh and delicate notes of ylang ylang, musk, and sandalwood”? Dream no longer: Dolce & Gabbana has you covered. 

The Italian luxury house recently launched its first dog perfume, named Fefé after the brand’s co-founder Domenico Dolce’s miniature poodle. The fragrance costs about US$110 for a 100 millilitre bottle featuring a 24-carat gold-plated paw, plus they throw in a branded dog collar.

Dolce & Gabbana is not the first high-end human label to chase the doggy dollar. Burberry already sells US$350 dog collars in its signature beige check, while a Christian Louboutin dog harness can set shoppers back US$620.

[See more: 2024 has been the worst year for pet abandonment, says animal welfare campaigner]

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, the global petcare industry will be worth almost US$500 billion by 2030 due to “the continued humanisation of animal companions.”

Dolce & Gabbana says its dog perfume is vet-approved, alcohol-free, and that 100 percent of dogs tested accepted the product without any fuss.

According to the brand’s website, Fefé should be sprayed on the hands and then rubbed into a dog’s fur – “from the middle of the body towards the tail to give them a moment of scented pampering.”

