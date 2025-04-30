Amazon backs down from reported plan to detail consumer tariff costs

Amazon will not detail tariff costs for consumers after President Trump reportedly called Jeff Bezos, the former CEO of Amazon, about the issue, according to multiple media reports. Trump described Bezos as “very nice” and said he “solved the problem.”

The dispute arose between the Trump administration and Amazon after reports suggested the e-commerce giant was considering detailing tariff costs for consumers. Punchbowl News – an online political daily based in Washington DC – initially reported Amazon planned to list tariff costs because they did not want to take on the blame of rising prices in the trade war.

US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Amazon of committing a “hostile and political act,” questioning why Amazon had not done so during inflation under the Biden administration.

[See more: Did the US just blink in the trade war? Bessent hints at easing China trade tensions]

Trump’s tariffs, especially the 145 percent tariff on Chinese goods, are set to raise consumer prices. Some businesses, like Shein and Temu, have been transparent about these costs.

However, an Amazon spokesperson denied the initial report, stating that listing import charges was considered only for its Amazon Haul service but “never approved.”

Bezos has appeared to align himself politically with Trump, preventing the Washington Post (which he owns) from endorsing opposing presidential candidate Kamila Harris and in scaling back DEI policy at the publication in line with the Trump’s administration’s campaign.