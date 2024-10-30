Menu
Sports

Tickets are now on sale for the CTA Tour tennis finals and national championships

An exciting lineup of the nation’s top tennis players is expected to gather in Macao, which is hosting the tournaments for the fourth consecutive year
  • Weekday tickets start from just 75 patacas, and besides the matches there will be outreach activities ‘further promoting tennis,’ one official says

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

30 Oct 2024
Daisy Ho, the managing director of SJM Resorts, said the tennis events would provide ‘valuable experience for the upcoming 2025 National Games’ – Photo by PeopleImages.com – Yuri A

UPDATED: 30 Oct 2024, 9:39 am

Tennis fans are getting set for the 2024 CTA Tour SJM Professional Finals and National Tennis Championships, with both events taking place at the Tennis Academy in Cotai from 18 to 24 November.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that the tournaments will be held in Macao, with an elite lineup of the nation’s top tennis players expected to gather in the SAR.

In a speech given earlier, Luís Gomes, the president of the Sports Bureau said  “I welcome the top tennis players from mainland China to gather in Macau this November for the year-end finals.”

[See more: Find out who’s racing in the 2024 Macau Grand Prix]

He noted that “Additionally, the event will feature extended activities inviting more tennis enthusiasts to Macau for both the tournament and leisure activities, further promoting tennis and enhancing the integration of sports and tourism.”

Daisy Ho, the managing director of SJM Resorts said the competitions would create “a new development framework” for sports in Macao as well as provide “valuable experience for the upcoming 2025 National Games,” which are being co-hosted by Macao, Guangdong, and Hong Kong.”

Weekday tickets to the tournament start from just 75 patacas and are available here.

