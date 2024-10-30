Tickets are now on sale for the CTA Tour tennis finals and national championships

Tennis fans are getting set for the 2024 CTA Tour SJM Professional Finals and National Tennis Championships, with both events taking place at the Tennis Academy in Cotai from 18 to 24 November.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that the tournaments will be held in Macao, with an elite lineup of the nation’s top tennis players expected to gather in the SAR.

In a speech given earlier, Luís Gomes, the president of the Sports Bureau said “I welcome the top tennis players from mainland China to gather in Macau this November for the year-end finals.”

He noted that “Additionally, the event will feature extended activities inviting more tennis enthusiasts to Macau for both the tournament and leisure activities, further promoting tennis and enhancing the integration of sports and tourism.”

Daisy Ho, the managing director of SJM Resorts said the competitions would create “a new development framework” for sports in Macao as well as provide “valuable experience for the upcoming 2025 National Games,” which are being co-hosted by Macao, Guangdong, and Hong Kong.”

Weekday tickets to the tournament start from just 75 patacas and are available here.