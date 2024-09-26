Registration for December’s Macao International Marathon begins this weekend

The annual Macao International Marathon will hold its 43rd iteration on 1 December, the Sports Bureau announced in a statement yesterday.

As in previous years, the 2024 marathon will feature three races, with separate categories for females and males – a 42-kilometre marathon, a 21-kilometre half marathon and a 4.5-kilometre mini marathon.

A total of 12,000 slots are available for the various events, with 1,600 designated for the marathon, 4,800 for the half marathon and 5,600 for the mini marathon.

Online registration for the two longer events opens from 2 pm this Saturday, while applications for the mini marathon will begin from 2 pm on Sunday. Applicants can use either the marathon’s website or mobile application to apply.

All three races will commence from the Olympic Sports Stadium in Taipa, with the marathon and half marathon kicking off at 6 am, followed by the mini marathon 15 minutes later.

First prize winners of the marathon and half marathon races can claim 40,000 patacas in prize money. Winners will also receive prizes as part of the newly introduced Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) Handover Cup.

Last year’s Macao International Marathon saw runners from 47 countries and regions participating in the event. The winners were Ethiopian female runner Zinashwork Yenew Ambi and her male compatriot, Debele Fikadu Kebebe, who clinched the top spots with times of 2:33:38 and 2:14:05 respectively.

Athletes from Kenya and Ethiopia have long dominated the field at the Macao marathon.