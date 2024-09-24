Entries for the Autumn Salon and Orient Foundation Art Prize are now open

The Art For All Society (AFA) is now inviting entries both for its Autumn Salon 2024 and the Orient Foundation Art Prize 2024.

The Autumn Salon, which is now in its 15th year, is designed to create “a platform for local artists to showcase their latest works,” the AFA says, and is organised in partnership with the Orient Foundation.

Art selected for the salon will be exhibited this year, with the venue and timing to be confirmed later.

[See more: A guide to Macao’s street art has been published]

Works submitted must have been created between 2022 and 2024 and can be in any number of media, from painting, printmaking, ink, and sculpture, to photography, installations, video and digital art.

Meanwhile, a sum of 50,000 patacas and a month-long artist residency in Portugal will be offered to the winner of the Orient Foundation Art Prize. The sum may be used to create art or receive training at an art institution. The winner’s work will also be shown at the Autumn Salon, the AFA says.

Further details on eligibility and how to apply are available here. The Autumn Salon is supported by the Macao Cultural Development Fund.